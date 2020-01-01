Global  

Canberra's air quality is 'the worst in the world' as bushfire smoke shrouds capital

SBS Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Canberra is being engulfed by smoke from the NSW South Coast fires.
Bushfires put Sydney among worst-polluted cities [Video]Bushfires put Sydney among worst-polluted cities

The Australian city of Sydney made an appearance in the top ten most-polluted cities in the world according to Air Visual, after the city awoke to its fourth consecutive day shrouded in smoke from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Ellen Golla “The ACT woke to a New Year and the worst air quality in the world, with the national capital shrouded in a pall of… https://t.co/AShl2oYgK6 1 minute ago

Donald Lee RT @StrikeClimate: Air quality in Australia’s capital now almost 20x the hazardous level. Worst in the world. How about some climate action… 1 minute ago

💧myclothesbrush 🔥 RT @samanthamaiden: Well, we've just hit number 1 in Canberra: worst air quality in world at 9:30 am! (Not complaining it's very nice here… 2 minutes ago

Rosie Peline @GuardianAus Here in Canberra we now have the worst rated air quality of any city in the world. Most days this summ… https://t.co/1GAHTGJfJW 2 minutes ago

🔥🔥driverslicensesnq🔥🔥 RT @hhl_karina: In our garden CANBERRA currently worst air quality in the world ⁦#NotMyPrimeMinister #ScottyfromMarketing Australia is on f… 2 minutes ago

Rory 👍🙏😏 SCOTT PLONKER PM RT @DrCraigEmerson: Looks like Canberra just hit the top of the list of global cities with the world’s worst air quality, beating Delhi. N… 4 minutes ago

Nordic Geospatial 🌍 RT @7NewsSydney: Canberra currently has the worst air quality in the world, as thick smoke continues to blanket the capital from wild bushf… 4 minutes ago

Hannah McCann Some shops in the Canberra Centre closing early today because of hazardous smoke levels getting into the mall... https://t.co/l4zS0TSJdn 5 minutes ago

