Bushfire smoke blanketing Canberra

SBS Thursday, 2 January 2020
Canberra has the worst air quality out of any major city in the world due to the smoke from bushfires along the NSW South Coast.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bushfire smoke disrupts Canberra hospital services, forces attractions to close

The thick smoke choking Canberra has affected some hospital services and prompted Australia Post to suspend deliveries.
SBS

