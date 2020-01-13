Global  

'Let’s look at the pure facts': Pauline Hanson denies bushfires caused by climate change

SBS Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says climate change has nothing to do with this summer's ongoing bushfire crisis.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage

Thousands of Australians protest over climate change policy as bushfires rage 01:13

 The bushfire crisis has piled pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government to do more to combat climate change after Australia weakened its commitment to the U.N. Paris climate accord last year.

Sydney protesters gather to demonstrate against government's inaction on climate change [Video]Sydney protesters gather to demonstrate against government's inaction on climate change

Demonstrators descended onto King Street in central Sydney today (January 10). Footage shows thousands of people chanting and making themselves heard as speakers are seen in the foreground. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published

Australia's Leaders Say 'No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires' [Video]Australia's Leaders Say "No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires"

Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that may cause major blowback. The government is claiming there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


How a climate change study from 12 years ago warned of this horror bushfire season

In 2008, the Garnaut Climate Change Review said Australia would face a more dangerous fire season by 2020.
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersDeutsche Welle

Morrison's government on the bushfires: from attacking climate 'lunatics' to calling in the troops

Morrison's government on the bushfires: from attacking climate 'lunatics' to calling in the troopsFrom describing bushfire warnings as the concerns of “inner-city raving lunatics” to calling in the defence forces, the following is a timeline of Scott...
WorldNews

