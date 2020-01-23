Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Sports grants scandal: Bridget McKenzie faces standards investigation as pressure to quit mounts

SBS Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has referred the sports grants scandal engulfing Bridget McKenzie to the head of his department.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sports grants scandal: Prime Minister orders investigation into Bridget McKenzie conduct

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has referred the sports grants scandal engulfing Bridget McKenzie to the head of his department.
SBS

Scott Morrison is standing by Bridget McKenzie amid sports grants pressure

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is backing the deputy Nationals leader despite questions surrounding her role in overseeing $100 million in community sports...
SBS


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.