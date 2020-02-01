Global  

'Lobsters overboard' as China bans live seafood trade over coronavirus fears

The Age Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Fishers across the Victorian coast are stranded holding up to 10,000 lobsters in seawater storage tanks on boats and in processing facilities after China shut down its live animal trade over coronavirus fears.
U.S. stocks slump on coronavirus fears, weaker GDP

U.S. stocks slump on coronavirus fears, weaker GDP

 U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday, as the coronavirus epidemic fanned fears of a further hit to China's economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

