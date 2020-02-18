Global  

Londoners rally for Julian Assange ahead of extradition hearing

Saturday, 22 February 2020
Pink Floyd rock group co-founder Roger Waters and Greece's former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis were among those marching in support of Julian Assange.
News video: Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention'

Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention' 01:12

 Julian Assange's father John Shipton joins a protest at his son's incarceration ahead of an extradition hearing. Assange is wanted in the US on 18 charges related to the alleged leaking of cables - if found guilty he could receive an 175-year jail sentence.

Protesters march for Assange's release [Video]Protesters march for Assange's release

Protesters march for Assange's release

Vivienne Westwood joins Assange supporters in London ahead of extradition trial [Video]Vivienne Westwood joins Assange supporters in London ahead of extradition trial

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood on Saturday (February 22nd) joined demonstrators in central London to demand that Julian Assange not be extradited to the United States. Dozens of..

Australian politician says Julian Assange’s extradition case should be dropped

An Australian MP has called for the extradition of countryman and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the UK to the US to be dropped, saying: “He might be a...
Belfast Telegraph

Block Julian Assange extradition, Harry Dunn’s family urges Government

The family of Harry Dunn has called for Julian Assange not to be extradited as long as the US refuses to send the suspect in the teenager’s death back to the...
Belfast Telegraph

