Awards council to review Bettina Arndt’s Order of Australia honour

(((WildWoman))) RT @snappyalligator: Good. Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia honour referred to awards council for review https://t.co/Had4mT1X14 5 hours ago Joanne Penney Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia honour referred to awards council for review https://t.co/wpCJPUL9oo 5 hours ago Wally RT @LesStonehouse: Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the most............... of them all? #auspol Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia hono… 5 hours ago Lulu About time. She's a vile disgusting woman whose views are out of step with contemporary Australia and basic decenc… https://t.co/xrMSO20Zk3 6 hours ago James Pettigrove🦘 Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia honour referred to awards council for review https://t.co/Elkk3QfPtQ Excellent 7 hours ago Mini Deb Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia honour referred to awards council for review https://t.co/TLFCBCkLTJ 8 hours ago May Green 🌊🌊🌊 #DomesticViolenceAustralia #HannahClarke #RosieBatty #BettinaArndt Awards council to review Bettina Arndt’s Order… https://t.co/yWuJZAXZx2 8 hours ago Sue Leugers RT @guardian: Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia honour referred to awards council for review https://t.co/4ncgx1NV6v 8 hours ago