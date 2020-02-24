Global  

Awards council to review Bettina Arndt’s Order of Australia honour

SBS Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Calls for Bettina Arndt to be stripped of her Australia Day honour have intensified after controversial comments she made about the murders of a Brisbane woman and her three children.
Awards council examines Arndt complaints

Governor-General David Hurley has forwarded complaints about Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia to the body that manages the honours.
Bettina Arndt Australia Day honour to be reviewed

The attacks on Ms Arndt's award were largely limited to the progressive side of politics and the media, but that changed last week when conservative MPs called...
