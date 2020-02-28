Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Mardi Gras > Mardi Gras in Sydney highlights bushfires

Mardi Gras in Sydney highlights bushfires

SBS Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Mardi Gras has wrapped up for another year leaving a trail of glitter through Sydney's CBD after about 300,000 revellers took part in the celebration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Where to watch the 2020 Sydney Mardi Gras parade

Here is SBS News' tips on where to watch this Saturday's Sydney Mardi Gras parade - whether you're on Oxford Street or at home.
SBS

Sydney MP encourages Mardi Gras attendees to fight for equality, reject religious freedoms bill

Sydney MP Alex Grenwich says this year's Mardi Gras festivities should campaign for equality after expressing his distaste with the religious freedoms bill.
SBS


Tweets about this

OzenigmaJ

OzEnigma RT @DNAmagazine: Check out all the highlights from #sydneymardigras2020 🕺🏳️‍🌈🕺🏳️‍🌈https://t.co/GSzHyYxliX 2 hours ago

DNAmagazine

DNA Magazine Check out all the highlights from #sydneymardigras2020 🕺🏳️‍🌈🕺🏳️‍🌈https://t.co/GSzHyYxliX 3 hours ago

tanuq_w

💐💀💐 RT @SBS: Missed the #SydneyMardiGras? There are two catch-up streams on @SBSOnDemand! One has hosted highlights and celebrity guests, and t… 10 hours ago

SBS

SBS Australia Missed the #SydneyMardiGras? There are two catch-up streams on @SBSOnDemand! One has hosted highlights and celebrit… https://t.co/3Oo6OSuBVY 10 hours ago

SusleMJ

Susle RT @CarinaZucchera: "One of the highlights of the Mardi Gras festival is a concert featuring Conchita Wurst and Trevor Ashley and guest sta… 5 days ago

CarinaZucchera

Carina Winter "One of the highlights of the Mardi Gras festival is a concert featuring Conchita Wurst and Trevor Ashley and guest… https://t.co/gDa94wFsB3 5 days ago

annehodges1033

Angela Hodges SYDNEY MARDI GRAS 2017- More Highlights | JOY Community Highlights https://t.co/cCjRC8vJXP 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.