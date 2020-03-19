COVID-19: Scott Morrison says there are 'limitations' to rescuing Australians stranded abroad

Kiril Bàlor RT @ChannelNewsAsia: JUST IN: Australia will ban non-residents from entering country from 9pm on Friday, says Prime Minister Scott Morrison… 2 minutes ago Tonkeydonkey RT @SBSNews: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has downplayed the chances of Australians - stranded abroad during lockdowns to contain COVID-19… 3 minutes ago David RT @Margaretmaryle3: Coronavirus Australia: Private school funding at risk if COVID-19 government advice defied, says Scott Morrison https:… 9 minutes ago Francesca RT @CroweDM: Prime Minister Scott Morrison says 85,000 covid tests have been done. 16 minutes ago SBS News Prime Minister Scott Morrison has downplayed the chances of Australians - stranded abroad during lockdowns to conta… https://t.co/pPdbdQT7At 25 minutes ago Margaret Mary lewis⚘ Coronavirus Australia: Private school funding at risk if COVID-19 government advice defied, says Scott Morrison https://t.co/MRlPZOjgPD 59 minutes ago