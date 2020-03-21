Global  

'You can’t stop people from living': Beachgoers defiant as NSW government shuts down Bondi Beach

The Age Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Beachgoers on Saturday expressed concerns about large crowds at Bondi Beach but said they were acting responsibly.
News video: Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney

Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney 00:48

 Hundreds of people flocked to Sydney's most iconic beach on Friday (March 20) despite the Australian Government's advise to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bondi Beach to shut after Health Minister blasts beachgoers amid coronavirus pandemic

The Berejiklian government will shut down Bondi Beach as thousands of people continued to descend on it in defiance of health authorities' pleas to abide by...
Brisbane Times

