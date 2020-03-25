Three cruise ships are proving a nightmare for the WA government, with two forced to stay at anchor, while 800 passengers on a third will be quarantined.

You Might Like

Tweets about this NwokeAgulu Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia | Australia news https://t.co/q8Kpa0F5WA 16 minutes ago JenOa RT @SBSNews: Three cruise ships are proving a nightmare for the WA government, with two forced to stay at anchor, while 800 passengers on a… 18 minutes ago NinianReid Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia https://t.co/LEYS70V5Zy 18 minutes ago Marty Beets RT @guardian: Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia | Western Australia | The Guardian https://t… 19 minutes ago The Pakistan Post 800 cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Australia’s Rottnest Island https://t.co/94jJ9c79K5 https://t.co/E1W6u95zsP 27 minutes ago Joseph Ball Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia https://t.co/mhJMOQ0lr2 27 minutes ago Grauniad Newspepar Cruise ship easspngers ot be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia | Western Australia | The Guardian https://t.co/Vusp6h4qWQ 28 minutes ago The Guardian Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia | Western Australia | The Guardian https://t.co/pxkcYa5hwp 28 minutes ago