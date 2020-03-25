Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island as cruise ship 'disaster' looms

Passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island as cruise ship 'disaster' looms

SBS Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Three cruise ships are proving a nightmare for the WA government, with two forced to stay at anchor, while 800 passengers on a third will be quarantined.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Passengers disembark cruise ship MS Amsterdam in Australia

Passengers disembark cruise ship MS Amsterdam in Australia 01:12

 American passengers began the long trip home when they started disembarking the cruise ship MS Amsterdam in Australia on Sunday after their tour was cut short due to the spread of the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AguluNwoke

NwokeAgulu Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia | Australia news https://t.co/q8Kpa0F5WA 16 minutes ago

Jen_D_Oa

JenOa RT @SBSNews: Three cruise ships are proving a nightmare for the WA government, with two forced to stay at anchor, while 800 passengers on a… 18 minutes ago

NinianReid

NinianReid Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia https://t.co/LEYS70V5Zy 18 minutes ago

martybeetsphoto

Marty Beets RT @guardian: Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia | Western Australia | The Guardian https://t… 19 minutes ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post 800 cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Australia’s Rottnest Island https://t.co/94jJ9c79K5 https://t.co/E1W6u95zsP 27 minutes ago

JoJo4Fitness2

Joseph Ball Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia https://t.co/mhJMOQ0lr2 27 minutes ago

grauniad_news

Grauniad Newspepar Cruise ship easspngers ot be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia | Western Australia | The Guardian https://t.co/Vusp6h4qWQ 28 minutes ago

guardian

The Guardian Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined on Rottnest Island in Western Australia | Western Australia | The Guardian https://t.co/pxkcYa5hwp 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.