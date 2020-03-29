There are now 1,791 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW

The coronavirus pandemic’s U.S. death toll topped 1,000 people, according to Reuters.
Hospitals and government authorities are struggling in New York, New Orleans, and other hot spots.
A surge in cases and a dire shortage of supplies, staff, and sick beds create major issues.
Medical facilities...
The number of coronavirus cases in Oakville has shot up over the past two days and Halton Region's health department is growing increasingly worried.