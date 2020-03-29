Global  

There are now 1,791 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW

SBS Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has urged people to follow health guidelines and self-isolate as the number of confirmed cases in the state hits 1,791.
