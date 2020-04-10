Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Australia News > Isolation ends but 500 interstate cruise ship passengers remain stranded in WA

Isolation ends but 500 interstate cruise ship passengers remain stranded in WA

The Age Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
A fortnight of forced quarantine has ended for Vasco da Gama passengers after the cruise ship docked at Fremantle on March 30 but a new battle to get interstate travellers home has begun.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PerthMediaNews

Perth Media Isolation ends but 500 interstate cruise ship passengers remain stranded in WA #perthnews https://t.co/C8PGVhhLCA https://t.co/D8hL61wRbX 18 minutes ago

WAtoday

WAtoday Isolation ends but 500 interstate cruise ship passengers remain stranded in WA #perthnews https://t.co/tMoOo8lvmc 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.