Isolation ends but 500 interstate cruise ship passengers remain stranded in WA Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

A fortnight of forced quarantine has ended for Vasco da Gama passengers after the cruise ship docked at Fremantle on March 30 but a new battle to get interstate travellers home has begun. 👓 View full article

