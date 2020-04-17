Global  

Biloela Tamil family to remain in Australia for now after Federal Court verdict

SBS Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The family will likely remain detained on Christmas Island until the legal proceedings are finalised.
KurtDecker1

Los Tres Burros RT @SBSNews: #Breaking A Tamil asylum-seeker family from rural Queensland will remain in Australia for the foreseeable future after the Fed… 2 minutes ago

HeleneBlanchard

💧🔥HeleneBlanchard RT @ArifHuss: From day one, Minister Dutton had the authority to allow this family to get on with their lives. Instead he removed them fr… 6 minutes ago

ArifHuss

Arif Hussein From day one, Minister Dutton had the authority to allow this family to get on with their lives. Instead he remov… https://t.co/x5BsfbKgkR 15 minutes ago

AsiaRonn

Ronnate Asirwatham RT @maanitruu: The family will remain in Australia for now after the Federal Court handed them a partial victory, ruling that two-year-old… 18 minutes ago

feralartist

Marianne Griffith RT @AnimaeOK: Some good news but not enough... #hometobilo https://t.co/diO8tm47Nv 35 minutes ago

kiwipaulb

Paul B RT @TerryBrady2097: @RonniSalt I just saw Dutton on abc tv demanding transparency had had to laugh the LNP are as transparent as a brick wa… 50 minutes ago

PJL1929

Peter James LEITH Biloela Tamil family to remain in Australia for now after partial Federal Court victory https://t.co/zaqJ3hNAdO via @SBSNews 57 minutes ago

