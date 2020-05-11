Coronavirus restrictions have cut $50 million from Australia's economy, Josh Frydenberg says
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, after suppressing a coughing fit in parliament, confirmed Treasury forecasts that the economy will shrink by $50 billion in the June quarter due to coronavirus restrictions.
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJOASX) closed 1.07% lower at 5,403 after the rise in tensions between China and Australia weighed on stocks. China notched up economic... Proactive Investors Also reported by •SBS
