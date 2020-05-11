Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus restrictions have cut $50 million from Australia's economy, Josh Frydenberg says

SBS Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, after suppressing a coughing fit in parliament, confirmed Treasury forecasts that the economy will shrink by $50 billion in the June quarter due to coronavirus restrictions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters gather outside State House to push for reopening [Video]

Protesters gather outside State House to push for reopening

A large crowd of protesters gathered Monday afternoon on Beacon Street outside the gate of the Massachusetts State House to push for a reopening of the economy and an end to the restrictions imposed..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:06Published
Apple, Amazon shares dip after earnings reports [Video]

Apple, Amazon shares dip after earnings reports

U.S. stock market leaders Apple Inc and Amazon.com reported results after the S&P 500 closed out its best month since January 1987, driven by expectations the economy will soon start recovering from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Here's how and when coronavirus restrictions will ease in your state

Australia's states and territories are preparing to begin relaxing coronavirus restrictions, marking the first step of a return to normal life.
SBS

S&P/ASX 200 falls 1.07%; treasurer outlines anticipated benefits of lifting restrictions

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJOASX) closed 1.07% lower at 5,403 after the rise in tensions between China and Australia weighed on stocks. China notched up economic...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this

MunawarSarker

RememberingMunz RT @7NewsSydney: Coronavirus Update: "We have seen almost 5.5 million downloads of the COVIDSafe app and we do encourage everyone to contin… 31 minutes ago

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney Coronavirus Update: "We have seen almost 5.5 million downloads of the COVIDSafe app and we do encourage everyone to… https://t.co/fW3S0zeHYA 32 minutes ago

oldseaminer

HoopsDogg RT @Khanoisseur: In its best year, Tesla produced 400,000 vehicles at Fremont factory. Honda produces 1 million vehicles/year in US, many i… 3 hours ago

MissZealSwee1

MissZealSwee1 RT @nowthisnews: Countries around the world have begun to ease restrictive measures designed to curb the spread of a deadly coronavirus. As… 3 hours ago

OttawaNewsToday

Ottawa News Today 🌷 RT @MikeRiosNews: The latest on the #coronavirus pandemic: -Over 4.1 million cases have been recorded -New clusters in #SouthKorea, #Germa… 7 hours ago

MikeRiosNews

Michael Rios The latest on the #coronavirus pandemic: -Over 4.1 million cases have been recorded -New clusters in #SouthKorea,… https://t.co/paMTZmGELQ 7 hours ago