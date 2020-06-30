|
NSW becoming too virus-lax: Berejiklian
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Gladys Berejiklian has warned NSW residents they are becoming lax on social distancing and must keep alert to the COVID-19 risk but she won't shut the border.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician
NSW moves to block Black Lives Matter protest
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
Australian states split over opening borders for domestic tourism
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
As Australia opens up, China dispute looms
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published
Australia's biggest state to ease lockdown from Friday
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
New South Wales State of Australia
Queensland to host six AFL teams as all Victorian clubs leave coronavirus-hit stateAll 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland.
SBS
Black Lives Matter advocates will again fight police in court for protest rights in NSWAn application will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday morning to prohibit a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Newcastle.
SBS
BLM advocates fight for NSW protest rightsAn application will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday morning to prohibit a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Newcastle.
SBS
COVID-19 case at Sydney supermarketA NSW man who tested positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine in Victoria had a low infection rate while working at a Sydney supermarket.
SBS
Victorians from virus hotspots will be banned from NSW and fined $11,000 if they try to enter stateResidents of Melbourne's coronavirus hotspots have been banned from NSW and will be fined $11,000 if they try to enter the state.
SBS
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this