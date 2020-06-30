Global  

NSW becoming too virus-lax: Berejiklian

Tuesday, 30 June 2020
Gladys Berejiklian has warned NSW residents they are becoming lax on social distancing and must keep alert to the COVID-19 risk but she won't shut the border.
