Results in Eden-Monaro by-election expected to be a 'close call', Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says

SBS Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The by-election in the former bellwether seat is the first test of political campaigning in Australia in the era of COVID-19.
Eden-Monaro by-election: Sydney man charged over 'disinformation emails' targeting Labor's Kristy McBain

 A Sydney man has been charged with sending offensive and menacing emails about Eden-Monaro Labor candidate Kristy McBain.
SBS

Eden-Monaro by-election: After fires and coronavirus, voters cast ballots

 The by-election in the former bellwether seat is the first test of political campaigning in the era of COVID-19.
SBS

Woman who refused to shake PM's hand has message ahead of Eden-Monaro by-election

 Saturday will be the first electoral test since Australia's federal election last year. In the town of Cobargo, which was devastated by bushfires, residents are..
SBS

Liberal's Eden-Monaro candidate criticised for climate, LGBTIQ+ stances

 Attacks are ramping up on Eden-Monero Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs with the by-election just days away.
SBS

