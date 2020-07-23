Global  
 

Treasurer announces $184.5 billion deficit, the largest since World War II

SBS Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has announced a deficit of $85.8 billion in 2019-2020 and $184.5 billion in 2020-2021 due to coronavirus spending measures and a downturn in revenue.
