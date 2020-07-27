Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melbourne abattoir staff cease work over coronavirus fears as Victorian outbreak spreads to neonatal ward

SBS Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Abattoir staff have walked off the job due to coronavirus fears, as the deadly virus also spreads to a Melbourne neonatal ward.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Spain COVID-19 surge sparks fears of a second wave

Spain COVID-19 surge sparks fears of a second wave 02:22

 Fears are growing over a possible return to a heavy lockdown across Spain if the nation cannot bring its latest coronavirus infections under control.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Coke-Filled Aircraft Crashes, Reveals Links To Mob [Video]

Coke-Filled Aircraft Crashes, Reveals Links To Mob

CNN reports a light aircraft overloaded with cocaine crashed on take-off on its way to Australia. Police say the crash exposed a Melbourne-based crime syndicate and led to the arrest of five men with alleged links to the Italian mafia. The Cesna aircraft was stuffed with more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine. It went down while trying to leave Papua New Guinea on July 26. Five suspects were arrested in Queensland and Victoria in recent days.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Australia's coronavirus death toll shoots past 200 while Melbourne braces for tougher lockdown

 The national coronavirus death toll has passed 200 as Victorian authorities consider stricter lockdowns and new cases emerge in other jurisdictions.
SBS

New Melbourne restrictions 'next week'

 Authorities are reportedly considering placing Melbourne under tougher lockdown restrictions from Wednesday to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
SBS

Darwin woman tests positive for coronavirus following flight from Melbourne

 A woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.
SBS

Coronavirus: Why is Melbourne seeing more cases?

 The Australian state has reported a record rise this week, suggesting stay-at-home measures may not be working.
BBC News

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Coronavirus: Victoria declares state of disaster after spike in cases

 The Australian state's premier says "we must go harder" after a surge in new coronavirus infections.
BBC News

Man charged with manslaughter over horror freeway deaths of four Victorian police officers

 A 49-year-old Frankston man has been charged in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS

Charges laid over horror freeway deaths of four Victorian police officers

 A 49-year-old Frankston man has been charged in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS

Man arrested over horror freeway deaths of four Victorian police officers

 A 49-year-old Frankston man has been arrested in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS

Arrest linked to Vic police freeway deaths

 A 49-year-old Frankston man has been arrested in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Schoolboy salutes and thanks medical staff after completing coronavirus test in China [Video]

Schoolboy salutes and thanks medical staff after completing coronavirus test in China

Schoolboy salutes and thanks medical staff after doing a coronavirus test in Xinjiang, China.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
How to remove a face covering correctly [Video]

How to remove a face covering correctly

Face coverings have become mandatory for most on public transport and in shops as officials work to control the coronavirus outbreak. While the move may help stem the spread of infection, removing a..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 02:23Published
Dr. Fauci Says His Work During Pandemic Has Led to ‘Serious Threats’ Against Him and His Family [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says His Work During Pandemic Has Led to ‘Serious Threats’ Against Him and His Family

Dr. Anthony Fauci reveals that he and his family have been receiving “serious threats” as one of the public faces of the U.S.’ response to coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this