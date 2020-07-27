|
Melbourne abattoir staff cease work over coronavirus fears as Victorian outbreak spreads to neonatal ward
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Abattoir staff have walked off the job due to coronavirus fears, as the deadly virus also spreads to a Melbourne neonatal ward.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Coke-Filled Aircraft Crashes, Reveals Links To Mob
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Australia's coronavirus death toll shoots past 200 while Melbourne braces for tougher lockdownThe national coronavirus death toll has passed 200 as Victorian authorities consider stricter lockdowns and new cases emerge in other jurisdictions.
SBS
New Melbourne restrictions 'next week'Authorities are reportedly considering placing Melbourne under tougher lockdown restrictions from Wednesday to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
SBS
Darwin woman tests positive for coronavirus following flight from MelbourneA woman from Darwin has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 34.
SBS
Coronavirus: Why is Melbourne seeing more cases?The Australian state has reported a record rise this week, suggesting stay-at-home measures may not be working.
BBC News
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Coronavirus: Victoria declares state of disaster after spike in casesThe Australian state's premier says "we must go harder" after a surge in new coronavirus infections.
BBC News
Man charged with manslaughter over horror freeway deaths of four Victorian police officersA 49-year-old Frankston man has been charged in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS
Charges laid over horror freeway deaths of four Victorian police officersA 49-year-old Frankston man has been charged in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS
Man arrested over horror freeway deaths of four Victorian police officersA 49-year-old Frankston man has been arrested in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS
Arrest linked to Vic police freeway deathsA 49-year-old Frankston man has been arrested in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this