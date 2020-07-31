|
Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
There are 627 new coronavirus cases in Victoria and there have been eight deaths in the past 24 hours. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking live with more details.
