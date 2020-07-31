Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update

Global  
 

SBS Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
There are 627 new coronavirus cases in Victoria and there have been eight deaths in the past 24 hours. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking live with more details.
Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria records 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

 There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS

Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria announces 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

 There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS

Victoria announces 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

 There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS

First Peoples' Assembly and Victorian government meet to outline historic treaty negotiations

 The Victorian government and the First Peoples' Assembly are holding their first meeting to outline historic treaty negotiations.
SBS

Gov't backs NZ-style Vic virus shutdown

 Five million Melbourne residents have awoken under New Zealand-style 'stage four' COVID-19 restrictions that have been endorsed by the federal government.
SBS

Daniel Andrews Daniel Andrews Australian politician, Premier of Victoria

Melburnians spend first night under strict curfew as major changes to workplace restrictions expected

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has foreshadowed major changes to workplace restrictions on Monday, as Melburnians awake from their first night under curfew.
SBS

Victoria considers stronger COVID-19 restrictions

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said his government and health officials are examining the state's COVID-19 criss and current restrictions to consider if stage..
SBS

'Simply unacceptable': Daniel Andrews says one in four Victorians with COVID-19 are defying orders to stay home

 Victoria recorded another 627 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the state since the pandemic began past 10,000.
SBS

Watch: Vic COVID-19 update

 There are 723 new coronavirus cases in Victoria and 13 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and state health officials are speaking..
SBS

