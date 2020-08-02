Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two new virus cases in South Australia

SBS Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Two new cases of coronavirus, a teenage girl and young woman who attended a school while likely infectious, have been confirmed in South Australia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Australia South Australia State of Australia

NSW duo denied South Australia entry arrested in Adelaide

 A man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.
SBS

NSW duo denied SA entry found in Adelaide

 A man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.
SBS
Australian MP wears bin bag in response to her critics’ ‘sexist garbage’ [Video]

Australian MP wears bin bag in response to her critics’ ‘sexist garbage’

An Australian MP has worn a bin bag in response to “sexist garbage” spokenabout her by her critics. Nicolle Flint revealed the attire in a Twitter videoin response to an article in The Advertiser in Adelaide, South Australia,which criticised her appearance.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Three South Australian ministers resign from cabinet

 South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has criticised the conduct of two departing cabinet ministers who were implicated in a scandal over parliamentary..
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19 [Video]

Brazil exceeds 2.5 million infections and 90,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by COVID-19, after the United States, registered 69,074 confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, figures that are a new..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:07Published
COVID-19 Numbers In Illinois Climbing Again [Video]

COVID-19 Numbers In Illinois Climbing Again

Illinois reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months on Thursday, with 1,772 confirmed cases of the virus in the past day, a trend Gov. JB Pritzker called “hugely..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:42Published
Australia refused China's unlawful claims in South China Sea at UN: Australian Envoy [Video]

Australia refused China's unlawful claims in South China Sea at UN: Australian Envoy

Australian Envoy to India Barry O'Farrell said that Australia remained deeply concerned by actions in South China Sea that are destabilising and could provoke escalation. "We remain deeply concerned by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Two new virus cases in South Australia

 Two new cases of coronavirus, a teenage girl and young woman who attended a school while likely infectious, have been confirmed in South Australia.
SBS Also reported by •ESANew Zealand Herald

Tasmania to create 'safe travel bubble' with South Australia, Western Australia, Northern Territory

 Victoria, NSW, the ACT and Queensland are excluded from Tasmania's 'safe travel bubble'.
SBS

Pub-goer arrested after lengthy drinking session for 'breaching' WA quarantine rules

 WA Police have charged a man from South Australia with breaching self-isolation rules after he went to a pub in Jurien Bay with a group of friends before...
The Age


Tweets about this

MWhalan

Mark Whalan Three new ministers sworn into South Australian Government following expenses scandal - ABC News https://t.co/Hf8UEsPbpu 3 days ago

Akarnious

Akarnious Three new ministers sworn into South Australian Government following expenses scandal https://t.co/k8VrYvX4xK 3 days ago

KezzerOz

💦 Quiet Australian?_ #IwillTakeThatOnNotice"!🤫🙏 You should see how South Australian Liberals in the @marshall_steven government have acted. They wrote the book on… https://t.co/F53SDAIfZf 4 days ago

sifebagm

s.f.(Joe) Bagnara Three new ministers sworn into South Australian Government following expenses scandal Another group of corrupt Mi… https://t.co/qH7qCDAlkn 4 days ago

saschaf20

Sachaf Three new ministers sworn into South Australian Government following expenses scandal https://t.co/ZZFJdKqZ4U https://t.co/0MfkjxXE13 4 days ago

himderfella

Chris Jones Australia - South Australia - Three new ministers sworn into South Australian Government following expenses scanda… https://t.co/64hjmrok8p 4 days ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @guardianworld: Three South Australian ministers quit cabinet amid expenses scandal https://t.co/ZZlvTldK5T 4 days ago

WizePenguin

William Dekmetzian Three new ministers sworn in to South Australian Government following expenses scandal https://t.co/muCqs5t3Xj SO… https://t.co/ZVCJ4Sbqz4 4 days ago