|
Two new virus cases in South Australia
Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Two new cases of coronavirus, a teenage girl and young woman who attended a school while likely infectious, have been confirmed in South Australia.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Australia State of Australia
NSW duo denied South Australia entry arrested in AdelaideA man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.
SBS
NSW duo denied SA entry found in AdelaideA man and woman from NSW who were refused entry into South Australia have been found in Adelaide and charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations.
SBS
Australian MP wears bin bag in response to her critics’ ‘sexist garbage’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Three South Australian ministers resign from cabinetSouth Australian Premier Steven Marshall has criticised the conduct of two departing cabinet ministers who were implicated in a scandal over parliamentary..
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this