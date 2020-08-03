Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queensland records no new coronavirus cases as government flags review of travel loopholes

SBS Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a travel exemption that allowed a COVID-19 infected consular worker to fly into the state needs to be reviewed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Annastacia Palaszczuk Annastacia Palaszczuk Australian politician

Queensland records no new coronavirus cases as Annastacia Palaszczuk wants review of travel loopholes

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a travel exemption that allowed a COVID-19 infected consular worker to fly into the state needs to be reviewed.
SBS

Close Queensland travel loopholes: premier

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a travel exemption that allowed a COVID-19 infected consular worker to fly into the state needs to be reviewed.
SBS

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Queensland coronavirus case was infectious on domestic flight, say health officials

 A consular staff member has tested positive to coronavirus in Queensland after returning from overseas.
SBS

Queensland prepares $150 million rescue package for state's struggling universities

 Universities across Queensland that have been impacted by the downturn prompted by coronavirus will get access to a loans package worth $150 million.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What are the new rules on Brits returning from Spain? [Video]

What are the new rules on Brits returning from Spain?

As of July 26, travellers returning to the UK from Spain will have toquarantine for 14 days. The Government changed the travel status of thecountry following a significant rise in the number of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
Rising COVID-19 cases in some states create new headache for travel agencies [Video]

Rising COVID-19 cases in some states create new headache for travel agencies

In Kenosha, LaMacchia Travel's Tom Karnes said the first wave of coronavirus cases threw a wrench into trips his agency had planned for people in the spring - when schools are on spring break.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:14Published
Businesses abandoned as Covid-19 decimates tourism industry in Bangkok [Video]

Businesses abandoned as Covid-19 decimates tourism industry in Bangkok

Hundreds of businesses were boarded up and closed today (July 27) in Bangkok with the country's tourism industry crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. Footage from the Sukhumvit Road - once the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Mawson Resources says funded to drill promising gold and silver targets in Mt Isa in Queensland

 Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) revealed on Thursday that it is among 24 companies that will receive the Queensland state government’s...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •The Age

Qatar to bid for 2032 Olympics

 Qatar will seek to host the 2032 Olympic Games, it said on Monday, joining a crowded field and raising questions about scorching summer temperatures and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The Age

Australian Outback pub bans messy emus for ‘bad behavior’

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian Outback pub has banned emus for “bad behavior,” and erected barriers to prevent the large, flightless birds from...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this