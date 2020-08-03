Queensland records no new coronavirus cases as government flags review of travel loopholes

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a travel exemption that allowed a COVID-19 infected consular worker to fly into the state needs to be reviewed.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a travel exemption that allowed a COVID-19 infected consular worker to fly into the state needs to be reviewed.

Universities across Queensland that have been impacted by the downturn prompted by coronavirus will get access to a loans package worth $150 million.

What are the new rules on Brits returning from Spain?



As of July 26, travellers returning to the UK from Spain will have toquarantine for 14 days. The Government changed the travel status of thecountry following a significant rise in the number of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago

Rising COVID-19 cases in some states create new headache for travel agencies



In Kenosha, LaMacchia Travel's Tom Karnes said the first wave of coronavirus cases threw a wrench into trips his agency had planned for people in the spring - when schools are on spring break. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:14 Published 1 week ago