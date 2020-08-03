|
Queensland records no new coronavirus cases as government flags review of travel loopholes
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a travel exemption that allowed a COVID-19 infected consular worker to fly into the state needs to be reviewed.
