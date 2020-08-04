Global  
 

Calls grow for domestic travellers flying from Victoria to NSW to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine

SBS Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
NSW Labor is calling for domestic air travellers entering New South Wales from Victoria to be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine, saying relying on mandatory self-isolation risks "another Ruby Princess".
