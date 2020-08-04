|
Calls grow for domestic travellers flying from Victoria to NSW to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
NSW Labor is calling for domestic air travellers entering New South Wales from Victoria to be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine, saying relying on mandatory self-isolation risks "another Ruby Princess".
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New South Wales State of Australia
Southern NSW battered by rain as SES receives more than 700 calls for helpUp to 200mm of rain has fallen in some parts of NSW's south, prompting 13 flood rescues by the SES.
SBS
NSW issues warnings as hospital worker, Bunnings employee test positive for coronavirusA health care worker at a northern Sydney hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after working a full shift in the facility's emergency department.
SBS
South NSW battered by rain, SES kept busyUp to 200mm of rain has fallen in some parts of NSW's south, prompting more than 700 calls for help and 13 flood rescues by the SES.
SBS
Interstate travel becomes harder as Queensland closes its border with all of NSW and ACTReturning Queenslanders must now arrive by air and spend 14 days in hotel quarantine at their own expense, with the state closing its border with NSW overnight.
SBS
142 people turned back at Qld borderQueensland's border with NSW has officially closed, with returning residents required to pay at least $2800 for their two-week stay in hotel quarantine.
SBS
Australian Labor Party (New South Wales Branch) state branch of the Australian Labor Party
NSW government holding firm amid calls to force Victorian travellers into hotel quarantineNSW Labor is calling for domestic air travellers entering the state from Victoria to be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine.
SBS
Ruby Princess British-American cruise ship
Ruby Princess: Class action building against cruise operator
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this