Michelle Bright was just a teenager when she was killed 21 years ago. Today, her alleged murderer will appear in court
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
A 53-year-old man is set to face court over the murder of NSW teenager Michelle Bright, who was last seen alive after a party more than 21 years ago.
Murder of Michelle Bright murder in New South Wales, Australia
New South Wales State of Australia
