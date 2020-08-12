Global  
 

Michelle Bright was just a teenager when she was killed 21 years ago. Today, her alleged murderer will appear in court

SBS Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
A 53-year-old man is set to face court over the murder of NSW teenager Michelle Bright, who was last seen alive after a party more than 21 years ago.
