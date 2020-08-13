Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Qld borders to stay closed to NSW and Vic

SBS Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Queensland's borders will remain closed to states with COVID-19 hotspots, with the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk saying "the danger is still on our doorstep".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Queensland car-fire murders: Hannah Clarke told police of ordeal before death

 WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT The final heroic feat of a Queensland mum-of-three has been revealed, which took place even after she had been badly burned by her..
New Zealand Herald

Queensland outlawed gay conversion therapy. Survivors say the ban doesn’t go far enough

 Survivors of the practice say the new legislation is not strong enough, as it does not cover the use of conversion practices in informal settings outside of..
SBS

Queensland has become the first Australian state to ban gay conversion therapy

 Health practitioners face up to 18 months in jail if found guilty of using LGBTIQ+ conversion practices.
SBS

'Danger on our doorstep': Queensland borders to stay closed to NSW and Victoria

 Queensland's borders will remain closed to states with COVID-19 hotspots.
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Gladys Berejiklian apologises 'unreservedly' for the Ruby Princess coronavirus fiasco

 The NSW premier has apologised publicly over the Ruby Princess cruise ship fiasco after an inquiry found health authorities made "unjustifiable" errors.
SBS

NSW bans school formals, choirs and graduation ceremonies to stop coronavirus spread

 School formals, choirs, dances, graduations and all social events have been banned from NSW public schools.
SBS

NSW schools: no formals, choirs, parents

 School formals, choirs, dances, graduations and all social events won't be permitted and parents have been banned from NSW public school grounds.
SBS

NSW residents urged to get tested as leading Sydney high school closed for deep cleaning

 NSW continues to be plagued by unknown sources of coronavirus transmission in the community as Sydney Girls High School is closed for deep cleaning.
SBS

Top Sydney school closed after virus case

 NSW continues to be plagued by unknown sources of coronavirus transmission in the community as Sydney Girls High School is closed for deep cleaning.
SBS

Annastacia Palaszczuk Annastacia Palaszczuk Australian politician


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Japan's Kei Nishikori tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of US Open

 Japan's Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, said Sunday he has contracted Covid-19 and has withdrawn from an ATP event in New York with this year's US..
WorldNews

Body positivity campaigners: 'It’s not just about eat less, move more’

 Body positivity campaigners say the government's obesity strategy "blames" bigger people for Covid-19.
BBC News

Tweets about this

ladywhitepeace1

Ladywhitepeace Sydney restaurant staff, south coast diner among new NSW coronavirus cases https://t.co/yTWSncGac8 @SBSNews 1 day ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw RT @opa1420: Sydney restaurant staff, south coast diner among new NSW coronavirus cases https://t.co/KHB6LZutsk @SBSNews 1 day ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw Sydney restaurant staff, south coast diner among new NSW coronavirus cases https://t.co/KHB6LZutsk @SBSNews 1 day ago

thesorehead

ACV Sydney restaurant staff, south coast diner among new NSW coronavirus cases: https://t.co/GNqdoi6lJr 1 day ago

justgeorgeous2

Dr George Christos #NSW is a time bomb. calling for people who attended this restaurant, or this one, or this school. #COVID19Au… https://t.co/tIkpTGQ6uI 1 day ago

SydneyUpdate1

Sydney Update Sydney restaurant staff, south coast diner among nine new NSW coronavirus cases - SBS News https://t.co/jmgX2vaHqE 1 day ago

max_power50

Max Power Sydney restaurant staff, south coast diner among nine new NSW coronavirus cases https://t.co/Dv7WlHoeYy via @SBSNews 1 day ago

CarlCleveland

Lord Facepalm RT @mwyres: Sydney Restaurant Staff, South Coast Diner Among Nine New NSW Coronavirus Cases #sbsnews #coronavirus https://t.co/icJbv25NuW 2 days ago