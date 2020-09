RememberingMunz RT @all_afl_news: New TheAge article .. Title: AFL Grand Final 2020: How Queensland's the Gabba beat WA and SA Article Length: Medium Ton… 4 minutes ago all-afl-news New TheAge article .. Title: AFL Grand Final 2020: How Queensland's the Gabba beat WA and SA Article Length: Mediu… https://t.co/JfTJcrqNLO 1 hour ago MSN Australia Sport How Queensland and the Gabba beat WA and SA for the AFL grand final https://t.co/XO1sj0B3NM 3 hours ago Duska Sulicich How Queensland and the Gabba beat WA and SA for the AFL grand final. @JakeNiallTHEAGE's take https://t.co/8WrJH5pg74 4 hours ago Ashleigh RT @agerealfooty: ANALYSIS | Jake Niall on the battle to host the AFL grand final. "In sporting terms, Queensland just wanted it more." @J… 4 hours ago Real Footy (AFL) ANALYSIS | Jake Niall on the battle to host the AFL grand final. "In sporting terms, Queensland just wanted it more… https://t.co/OqywSPei43 4 hours ago gjm @hendygolf @brisbanelions I’ll have a beer and a cheer for you from the Gabba when the Lions beat the Pies on Frida… https://t.co/TbVXrEMKvG 22 hours ago