Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Annastacia Palaszczuk slams Scott Morrison and Queensland opposition over 'disgusting' border bullying

SBS Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
It comes as Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton called Ms Palaszczuk "pig-headed" for not relaxing coronavirus restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Annastacia Palaszczuk Annastacia Palaszczuk Australian politician

Queensland records eight new coronavirus infections as hospital, corrections facility clusters grow

 Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people not to be alarmed by the number, which is the highest since 31 August.
SBS

Gladys Berejiklian urges Queensland to show some 'humanity' over coronavirus border closures

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has accused Annastacia Palaszczuk of being unwilling to discuss concerns over the state's border restrictions.
SBS

COVID-positive Victorian man arrested at Brisbane airport trying to enter Queensland

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.
SBS

Scott Morrison Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia

Scott Morrison demands 'horrifying' video circulating on TikTok is taken down

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned a graphic video being shared on the video-sharing platform TikTok and called on the company to do more to take it..
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Gloves off as Scott Morrison slams Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on road map

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued his toughest criticism of the Victorian lockdown to date urging the state to re-open the economy faster by..
New Zealand Herald
Australia to receive COVID-19 vaccine within months [Video]

Australia to receive COVID-19 vaccine within months

Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, as the number of new daily infections in the country's virus hotspot fell to a 10-week low. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Peter Dutton Peter Dutton Australian politician


Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Qld premier lashes out at PM's bullying

 Queensland's premier has accused the prime minister and the LNP of engaging in disgraceful, disgusting bullying over the state's border closure.
SBS
Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's Gold Coast [Video]

Surfer killed in shark attack on Australia's Gold Coast

A 46-year-old Australian man died from a suspected shark attack while surfing off the country's Gold Coast, Queensland police said late on Tuesday, the first in the region in more than 60 years.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

NSW leaders fire up over Queensland's 'loopy' border closure, as state records nine new coronavirus cases

 Nine new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW and 12 people associated with Sydney's Concord and Liverpool hospitals have now tested positive.
SBS

Related news from verified sources

Annastacia Palaszczuk slams Scott Morrison and Queensland opposition over 'disgusting' border bullying

 It comes as Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton called Ms Palaszczuk "pig-headed" for not relaxing coronavirus restrictions.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

COVID-19: The Pandemic And Impact On Security Policy – Analysis

COVID-19: The Pandemic And Impact On Security Policy – Analysis By Matthias Rogg* The world is caught up in an existential struggle. The opponent is intangible; it spares neither state nor social group and does not stop at...
Eurasia Review

NSW creates 50km travel bubble along Victoria border amid 13 new coronavirus cases

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced a relaxation of Victorian border restrictions.
SBS Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Tweets about this