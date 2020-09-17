|
The first Indigenous winner in the Archibald Prize's 99-year history has been announced
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Wongutha-Yamatji man Meyne Wyatt has been awarded the 2020 Archibald Packing Room Prize for his self-portrait. He tells SBS News he hopes the historic win will open the door for other Indigenous artists.
|
|
Meyne Wyatt Australian actor
Archibald Prize portraiture prize
SBS World News Australian news service
