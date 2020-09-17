Global  
 

The first Indigenous winner in the Archibald Prize's 99-year history has been announced

SBS Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Wongutha-Yamatji man Meyne Wyatt has been awarded the 2020 Archibald Packing Room Prize for his self-portrait. He tells SBS News he hopes the historic win will open the door for other Indigenous artists.
