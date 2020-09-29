|
NSW records zero locally acquired coronavirus cases for fourth consecutive day
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
NSW has gone four days without recording a single case of locally acquired COVID-19 but testing rates remain quite low just days before NSW school holidays.
