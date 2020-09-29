Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW records zero locally acquired coronavirus cases for fourth consecutive day

SBS Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
NSW has gone four days without recording a single case of locally acquired COVID-19 but testing rates remain quite low just days before NSW school holidays.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW records eight new community-acquired coronavirus cases

 Authorities in NSW are scrambling to contact-trace new locally acquired coronavirus infections amid fears the border clock with Queensland will be reset.
SBS

NSW racing to trace contacts of new coronavirus cases as Queensland border deadline looms

 For the first time in almost two weeks, NSW has new locally acquired coronavirus infections, raising fears the border clock with Queensland will be reset.
SBS

NSW racing to trace contacts of new cases

 For the first time in almost two weeks, NSW has new locally acquired coronavirus infections, raising fears the border clock with Queensland will be reset.
SBS
Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming mainland Australia again [Video]

Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming mainland Australia again

Tasmanian devils – the carnivorous marsupials whose frenzied eating habits wonthe animals cartoon fame – have returned to mainland Australia for the firsttime in 3,000 years. “Seeing those devils released into a wild landscape —it’s a really emotional moment,” said Liz Gabriel, director of Aussie Ark,which led the release effort in partnership with other conservation groups.The 11 most recently released devils began exploring their new home once theywere freed from cages at the near-1,000-acre Barrington Tops wildlife refugein New South Wales, about 120 miles north of Sydney. Hollywood star ChrisHemsworth was on hand to help release the creatures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Covid in Australia: NSW's 12-day streak broken as it records 3 new community cases

 New South Wales' impressive streak of no locally acquired cases of coronavirus has been broken.Up to 8pm on Tuesday, the Australian state recorded three new..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: India's Coronavirus cases soar past 56 lakh mark with over 90 thousand dead [Video]

Covid-19: India's Coronavirus cases soar past 56 lakh mark with over 90 thousand dead

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the tally has soared past 56 lakh mark with 83,347 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. The total death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published
Covid: ‘50 lakh cases but almost 45 lakh recoveries’, says Health Secretary [Video]

Covid: ‘50 lakh cases but almost 45 lakh recoveries’, says Health Secretary

With India recording the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the government on Tuesday said that for the past four consecutive days the number of daily recovered cases surpassed the new..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 14:51Published
India records 1.01 lakh recoveries in a single day as the tally soars past 55 Lakh|Oneindia News [Video]

India records 1.01 lakh recoveries in a single day as the tally soars past 55 Lakh|Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, record recoveries of 1,01,468 COVID-19 patients have been recorded in the last 24 hours according to the Health Ministry data. The Coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

NSW records zero locally acquired coronavirus cases for fourth consecutive day

 NSW has gone four days without recording a single case of locally acquired COVID-19 but testing rates remain quite low just days before NSW school holidays.
SBS Also reported by •The AgeBrisbane TimesVOA News

NSW notches its eighth consecutive day without any community coronavirus transmission

 NSW has recorded its eighth consecutive day with no locally-acquired COVID-19 cases, with just one case in hotel quarantine confirmed.
SBS

Warning to stay away from Bondi, as warm weather draws crowds to Sydney beaches

 NSW has had a tenth day with no locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, with only one case recorded of a traveller in hotel quarantine.
SBS


Tweets about this