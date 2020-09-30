Global  
 

University fee reform will 'make it harder for poor kids', Senator Jacqui Lambie says in scathing rebuke

SBS Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The federal government's controversial university funding reform bill needs one more crossbench vote to pass the Senate.
