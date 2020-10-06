|
Watch: The federal budget speech live
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is speaking live with the federal budget announcement at 7.30pm (AEST). With many Australians still grappling with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget will lay out a plan for the nation’s recovery.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Josh Frydenberg Australian politician
Josh Frydenberg provides an update on Budget 2020The Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg provided an update on the budget before it is unveiled tonight.
SBS
First Australia recession in nearly 30 years
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
Australians people of Australia
'Uncertainty scares me most': Sydney teacher forced to move out of her home due to JobSeeker cutsSahra is one of millions of Australians struggling to survive on the reduced JobSeeker payment. She's anxious about what will happen next.
SBS
The government's First Home Loan Deposit Scheme is being extended by 10,000 placesThe federal government's First Home Loan Deposit Scheme will be extended to allow another 10,000 Australians to benefit when buying a new or newly built home.
SBS
Culturally diverse Australians can now find a mental health expert who speaks their languageNew directory HeartChat.com.au is helping Australians seeking mental health support to find a professional who speaks their language or shares their culture or..
SBS
New Zealand travel bubble announced, potentially freeing space in hotel quarantine for stranded AustraliansThe move is expected to free up space in hotel quarantine and potentially allow more stranded Australians to come home.
SBS
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this