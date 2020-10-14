Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Long testing queues as virus hits Vic town

SBS Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The spotlight on Victoria's second wave has shifted from metropolitan Melbourne after a new COVID-19 cluster emerged in a regional town.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Daniel Andrews slams the federal government after revealing 55 NZ travellers disembarked in Melbourne

 The Victorian premier says 55 travellers from New Zealand slipped into the state on Friday, more double than what was previously thought.
SBS

Daniel Andrews slams the federal government after revealing 55 NZ travellers had arrived in Melbourne

 Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says 55 travellers from New Zealand had slipped into the state on Friday, more double than what was previously thought.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria signed off on New Zealand travel deal, acting immigration minister says

 Australia's Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge has hit back at the Victorian Government, saying it knew about arrangements that saw 17 New Zealanders try to..
New Zealand Herald

Melbourne mum's heartbreak at 10-year-old's reaction to using TikTok for a week

 A Melbourne mum said she was heartbroken at seeing how her 10-year-old daughter changed after using TikTok for just one week.When Annika's daughter begged her to..
New Zealand Herald

Seventeen travellers from New Zealand leave Melbourne Airport in a breach of the trans-Tasman bubble

 The passengers landed in Sydney as part of the trans-Tasman bubble and then allegedly caught a connecting flight to Melbourne.
SBS

Related news from verified sources

Travel bubble bursts: 14 passengers detained in Melbourne after flying into Sydney

Travel bubble bursts: 14 passengers detained in Melbourne after flying into Sydney Fourteen passengers have been detained in Melbourne after they arrived from New Zealand under the transtasman bubble arrangements.The ABC understands the...
New Zealand Herald

Who has the vision to revitalise Melbourne?

 The election for our lord mayor is always important, but this year it seems especially vital. We are delighted to be hosting a subscriber-only virtual mayoral...
The Age Also reported by •SBSNew Zealand Herald

Long testing queues as virus hits Vic town

 The spotlight on Victoria's second wave has shifted from metropolitan Melbourne after a new COVID-19 cluster emerged in a regional town.
SBS


Tweets about this