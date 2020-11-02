|
Deb Frecklington resigns as Queensland LNP leader after election defeat
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Queensland Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington says she will call a party-room vote for a new leader once the election results are declared.
