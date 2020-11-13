Global  
 

State of Origin decider can be played at full capacity in front of up to 52,000 fans, Queensland premier says

SBS Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Suncorp Stadium will be at full capacity for next week's State of Origin decider with the Queensland government set to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
