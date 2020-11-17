Scott Morrison says Australia 'shares an ambition for net zero emissions', but won't commit to a target date
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is talking up Australia's low emissions industries ahead of a meeting in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga.
Scott Morrison Current Prime Minister of Australia
Yoshihide Suga 99th Prime Minister of Japan
