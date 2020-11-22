Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Larger gatherings allowed and mask rules relaxed in Victoria as premier outlines further easing of restrictions

SBS Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Victoria has further eased its coronavirus restrictions, allowing for larger public and private gatherings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: COVID-19 update: Gov. Doug Ducey wants COVID-19 testing at airports, decides not to issue statewide mask mandate

COVID-19 update: Gov. Doug Ducey wants COVID-19 testing at airports, decides not to issue statewide mask mandate 02:42

 Gov. Doug Ducey and ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ on Wednesday encouraged Arizonans to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands, and avoid large gatherings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, and also reiterated the restrictions that remain in place for bars, gyms, and restaurants. But, he did...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

'All Australians and New Zealanders are welcome': NSW-Victoria border to reopen from midnight tonight

 A border checkpoint between NSW and Victoria, set up to police COVID-19 restrictions, will be lifted from midnight Sunday.
SBS

NSW-Victoria border will reopen from midnight tonight

 A border checkpoint between NSW and Victoria, set up to police COVID-19 restrictions, will be lifted from midnight Sunday.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's NSW-Victoria border to reopen after four months

 The border between New South Wales and Victoria will reopen one minute after midnight tonight as each state celebrates weeks without any local cases of..
New Zealand Herald

Daniel Andrews expected to announce further easing of coronavirus restrictions in Victoria

 Victoria is expected to move to a further easing of restrictions, allowing for larger public and private gatherings.
SBS

Related news from verified sources

Daniel Andrews to announce further easing of coronavirus restrictions in Victoria

 Victoria is expected to move to a further easing of restrictions, allowing for larger public and private gatherings.
SBS

Victorian gatherings to get numbers boost

 Victoria is expected to move to a further easing of restrictions, allowing for larger public and private gatherings.
SBS