Sydney and northern NSW endure a second day of record-smashing heatwave
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather after overnight minimum temperature records tumbled.
Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather after overnight minimum temperature records tumbled.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
Sydney and northern NSW set for another day of scorching heat and fire dangerAfter a sticky and uncomfortable night, Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather and fire danger.
SBS
Another scorcher for Sydney, northern NSWAfter a sticky and uncomfortable night, Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather and fire danger.
SBS
Sydney, inland NSW, SA, northern Vic bakeTemperatures have surpassed 40 degrees across NSW, with the season's first heatwave bringing elevated bushfire and health risks.
SBS
Telecommunications company Telstra 'exploited' Indigenous customers: Australian watchdogTelstra could be fined a massive AU$50 million (NZ$52.5 million) after admitting it took advantage of vulnerable Indigenous customers by signing them up to..
WorldNews
New South Wales State of Australia
NSW hits 22 days with no local virus casesNSW has recorded its 22nd consecutive day without a local COVID-19 case, while four cases were uncovered in hotel quarantine.
SBS
Temperatures soar in NSW, South Australia and Victoria during first heatwave since summer bushfiresTemperatures have surpassed 40 degrees in several parts of the country, with the season's first heatwave bringing elevated bushfire and health risks.
SBS