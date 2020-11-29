Global  
 

Sydney and northern NSW endure a second day of record-smashing heatwave

SBS Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather after overnight minimum temperature records tumbled.
