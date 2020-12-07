Bushfires force evacuation of Happy Valley Residents
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Residents of Happy Valley on Fraser Island in Queensland have been told to immediately evacuate their properties as the bushfire front worsened on Sunday, local media reported.
Residents of Happy Valley on Fraser Island in Queensland have been told to immediately evacuate their properties as the bushfire front worsened on Sunday, local media reported.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bushfires in Australia Frequently occurring wildfire events
Happy Valley (TV series) British drama television series
Fraser Island Suburb of Fraser Coast Region, Queensland, Australia
Residents of K'gari-Fraser Island told to leave immediately as bushfire threatens Happy ValleyResidents have been told to leave immediately, with the bushfire threatening Fraser Island-K'gari's Happy Valley community.
SBS
Emergency bushfire warning issued for Fraser Island residentsAn emergency bushfire warning has been issued for Australia's Fraser Island with residents urged to "leave immediately".Queensland Fire and Emergency Services..
New Zealand Herald
Australia bushfire: Fraser Island residents told to leave immediatelyResidents on Fraser island are warned as a bushfire engulfs the Unesco World Heritage site.
BBC News
Fraser Island residents told to evacuate immediately as bushfire warning reaches emergency levelResidents have been told to leave immediately, with the bushfire expected to impact Fraser Island's Happy Valley community.
SBS
Queensland North-east state of Australia
QLD Premier says she is not closing border to NSW just yetQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the border will remain open with New South Wales after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive in Sydney. Ms..
SBS
Queensland's border reopens with Greater Sydney and VictoriaThere's been cheers and hugs at airports after Queensland opened its border with Greater Sydney and Victoria.
SBS
Girl 'bleeding everywhere' after injury on WhiteWater World slide on Gold CoastA Queensland family is considering pursuing legal action against Dreamworld after a young girl suffered a shocking injury to her genitals on a water slide.The..
New Zealand Herald
South Australia records two new coronavirus cases linked to known clusterSouth Australia has recorded two new coronavirus cases linked to the Parafield cluster, while Queensland is set to reopen its border with Victoria next week.
SBS
You Might Like