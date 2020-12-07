Global  
 

Bushfires force evacuation of Happy Valley Residents

SBS Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Residents of Happy Valley on Fraser Island in Queensland have been told to immediately evacuate their properties as the bushfire front worsened on Sunday, local media reported.
shares
 

