Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two new coronavirus cases in Sydney's Northern Beaches after Sydney Airport worker tests positive

SBS Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Three locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

NSW records two new local coronavirus infections in Sydney's Northern Beaches

 Three locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.
SBS

15 years after the Cronulla riots, Jad's Lebanese restaurant is now a local favourite

 Jad Nakhle runs a Lebanese restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla, where racially-motivated riots erupted in 2005. But 15 years on, he says it's a hub of..
SBS

'Depraved' killer Derek Barrett faces fresh charges following mystery discovery

 It's the horrifying, depraved mystery, found in the kitchen of an elderly woman in a leafy Sydney suburb, and now it could lead to a convicted killer having..
New Zealand Herald

Sydney on 'The Hughleys' 'Memba Her?!

 Brooklyn born actor Ashley Monique Clark was only 10 years old when she shot to stardom after she landed the role of the adorable older sister Sydney Hughley --..
TMZ.com

Northern Beaches Northern Beaches Region in New South Wales, Australia


Sydney Airport Sydney Airport International airport serving Sydney, Australia

Alert for children's football match after Sydney Airport worker tests positive for coronavirus

 It's the first locally-acquired case of COVID-19 in the state in almost two weeks.
SBS

Sydney Airport worker confirmed as NSW's first community case of coronavirus in two weeks

 It is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 discovered in the NSW community since 3 December.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Massachusetts Reports 3,720 New COVID Cases, 55 Additional Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 3,720 New COVID Cases, 55 Additional Deaths

Health officials reported 3,720 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 55 more deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:16Published
London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions [Video]

London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

Andy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions. A new coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published
Massachusetts Reports 3,572 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 3,572 New Coronavirus Cases

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is 283,146.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Two new coronavirus cases in Sydney's Northern Beaches after Sydney Airport worker tests positive

 Three locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.
SBS Also reported by •Japan Today