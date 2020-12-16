Two new coronavirus cases in Sydney's Northern Beaches after Sydney Airport worker tests positive
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Three locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
NSW records two new local coronavirus infections in Sydney's Northern BeachesThree locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.
SBS
Northern Beaches Region in New South Wales, Australia
Sydney Airport International airport serving Sydney, Australia
Alert for children's football match after Sydney Airport worker tests positive for coronavirusIt's the first locally-acquired case of COVID-19 in the state in almost two weeks.
SBS
Sydney Airport worker confirmed as NSW's first community case of coronavirus in two weeksIt is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 discovered in the NSW community since 3 December.
SBS
