Australians gather for COVID-19 Christmas

SBS Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Many Christmas services took place online this year because church attendance numbers were subject to COVID-19 restrictions.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Christmas in Hong Kong: Foreign workers unable to return home

Christmas in Hong Kong: Foreign workers unable to return home 02:29

 A Christmas far from loved ones. Pandemic restrictions make life even harder for foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong.

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override [Video]

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published
Tampa native Micah McFadden prepares Outback Bowl homecoming [Video]

Tampa native Micah McFadden prepares Outback Bowl homecoming

Despite more than a dozen bowl game cancellations due to COVID-19, the Outback Bowl is still scheduled to kick off Saturday at 12:30. It'll be extra special for Plant High School Grad Micah McFadden.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published
McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks [Video]

McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

The Senate was slated to consider the House’s measure passed Monday night increasing direct payments to individuals in the COVID relief package from $600 to $2,000, as well as hold an override vote on the national defense bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an attempt by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve increasing the direct payments by a unanimous vote.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published

Allardyce wants Premier League 'circuit break' as Covid cases rise

 West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says football needs a break after the Premier League returned a worrying number of positive coronavirus tests.
BBC News

Covid toll in working age group at 11% now

 NEW DELHI: Older persons above 60 years continue to be at higher risk of deaths even though they now account for a reduced share of positive cases, analysis of..
IndiaTimes

Dayannah has a rare heart condition that could impact thousands of Indigenous Australians

 Rheumatic heart disease, or RHD, threatens 5,000 lives in Australia, and health experts warn cases could double in the next decade. A new outreach program is now..
SBS

Social media platforms urged to be more transparent about vaccine misinformation

 A new poll suggests most Australians fear unchecked online misinformation could impact COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
SBS
Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy [Video]

Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday. "Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves, what we want to do as a unit and we are going to back our every individuals," Rahane said on the eve of the match. "It is a proud moment for me leading India, obviously it is a great opportunity, responsibility as well but I don't want to take any pressure," said the dependable middle-order batsman. "I think what I want to do is back my team. So focus is not on me, it is all about team and how we want to do well as a team. We are focussing on that."Even skipper Kohli, before leaving for India for the birth of his child, urged Rahane to be himself and play fearless cricket. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:57Published
Will miss Virat in 3 test matches, having him by your side is great thing: Rahane [Video]

Will miss Virat in 3 test matches, having him by your side is great thing: Rahane

While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Role of openers everywhere not only in Australia is very crucial and I don't want to put any pressure on our openers' and just want to give them freedom." "We will definitely miss Virat in 3 test matches because a player like him in your side is a great thing," he added. "Australians are very good in playing mind games so let them do that as we are just focusing on ourselves what we want to do as a unit," Ajinkya further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Spike In COVID-19 Cases Lead LA County Hospitals To Declare 'Internal Disaster' [Video]

Spike In COVID-19 Cases Lead LA County Hospitals To Declare 'Internal Disaster'

At least five Los Angeles County hospitals had to turn patients away on Sunday, citing an 'internal disaster.' In the week before Christmas, the state averaged more than 40,000 new coronavirus infections every day. CNN reports that at some area hospitals, aging infrastructure was unable to keep up with the high number of patients needing oxygen. The issue was not the lack of oxygen itself--rather, the buildings were unable to maintain the necessary pressure to deliver the oxygen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast [Video]

Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast

[NFA] Officials on Tuesday continued to search for the motive behind a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning, with the FBI saying that the 63-year-old suspect who carried out the suicide mission was previously 'not on our radar'. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:21Published
Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises [Video]

Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay at home for Hogmanayas Scotland recorded a further seven coronavirus deaths since Christmas.Latest figures show that seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded between December25 and 29, though the Scottish Government noted that register offices havebeen closed over the public holidays.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Body camera video offers chilling view of the events surrounding Nashville bombing

 New chilling body camera video shows the events before, during and after the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville. A neighbor of the suspect offers new clues on..
CBS News

Trans woman's death a possible hate crime, family and friends say

 Courtney "Eshay" Key was shot to death on Christmas Day in Chicago.
CBS News

