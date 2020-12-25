Australians gather for COVID-19 Christmas
Many Christmas services took place online this year because church attendance numbers were subject to COVID-19 restrictions.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20Published
Tampa native Micah McFadden prepares Outback Bowl homecoming
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:47Published
McConnell blocks initial Senate request to vote on $2,000 stimulus checks
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:10Published
Allardyce wants Premier League 'circuit break' as Covid cases riseWest Brom boss Sam Allardyce says football needs a break after the Premier League returned a worrying number of positive coronavirus tests.
BBC News
Covid toll in working age group at 11% nowNEW DELHI: Older persons above 60 years continue to be at higher risk of deaths even though they now account for a reduced share of positive cases, analysis of..
IndiaTimes
Australians
Dayannah has a rare heart condition that could impact thousands of Indigenous AustraliansRheumatic heart disease, or RHD, threatens 5,000 lives in Australia, and health experts warn cases could double in the next decade. A new outreach program is now..
SBS
Social media platforms urged to be more transparent about vaccine misinformationA new poll suggests most Australians fear unchecked online misinformation could impact COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
SBS
Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:57Published
Will miss Virat in 3 test matches, having him by your side is great thing: Rahane
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25
Spike In COVID-19 Cases Lead LA County Hospitals To Declare 'Internal Disaster'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Authorities search for motive in Nashville blast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:21Published
Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Body camera video offers chilling view of the events surrounding Nashville bombingNew chilling body camera video shows the events before, during and after the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville. A neighbor of the suspect offers new clues on..
CBS News
Trans woman's death a possible hate crime, family and friends sayCourtney "Eshay" Key was shot to death on Christmas Day in Chicago.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources