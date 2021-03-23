Watch: The Health Minister is live
Published
Health Minister Greg Hunt is providing a COVID-19 vaccine rollout update after the TGA approved local production of the AstraZeneca vaccine.Full Article
Published
Health Minister Greg Hunt is providing a COVID-19 vaccine rollout update after the TGA approved local production of the AstraZeneca vaccine.Full Article
France has extended its coronavirus lockdown, while Germany has started to demand negative tests from French visitors before..
Cases are rising in the country, and more than 300 people have died from the virus in the last two weeks.