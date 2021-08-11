Chelsea add UEFA Super Cup to Champions League trophy
Published
Extra time had ended 1-1 at Belfast’s Windsor Park, with Chelsea replacing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with Kepa in the final seconds in what turned out to be a masterstroke.Full Article
Published
Extra time had ended 1-1 at Belfast’s Windsor Park, with Chelsea replacing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with Kepa in the final seconds in what turned out to be a masterstroke.Full Article
Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to lift the Uefa Super Cup for a second time after a draining 120 minutes of..
The Blues face the reigning Europa League champions Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast on Wednesday