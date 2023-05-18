Nadal pulls out of French Open
Published
Rafael Nadal has declared next year will likely be his last of professional tennis after announcing he is pulling out of the French Open.Full Article
Published
Rafael Nadal has declared next year will likely be his last of professional tennis after announcing he is pulling out of the French Open.Full Article
Rafael Nadal says he is withdrawing from the French Open, adding that he expects 2024 to be his final year in professional tennis...
ViewThere will be a new French Open champion this year.
Rafael Nadal, who has won the grand slam tournament a record..