Royals visit Chelsea Flower Show
Published
King Charles and Queen Camilla have attended day one of the Chelsea Flower Show as Catherine, the Princess of Wales, joined children for a picnic on the grounds of the event.Full Article
Published
King Charles and Queen Camilla have attended day one of the Chelsea Flower Show as Catherine, the Princess of Wales, joined children for a picnic on the grounds of the event.Full Article
The royals have to follow many rules and one of them includes autographs.Kate Middleton was seen at the Chelsea Flower Show and..