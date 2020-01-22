Global  

Jaguar Land Rover created a shape-shifting seat to make you think you're walking

MotorAuthority Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Jaguar Land Rover created a shape-shifting seat to make you think you're walkingJaguar Land Rover created an experimental seat designed to simulate walking to improve overall health, the brand announced last Friday. The concept seems strange but it's a simple matter of stimulation. A series of actuators in the seat foam make constant micro-adjustments that simulate walking, which is known as pelvic oscillation. JLR says the...
Jaguar Land Rover 'Morphable' seat system [Video]Jaguar Land Rover 'Morphable' seat system

Jaguar Land Rover is developing the seat of the future - a pioneering shape-shifting system designed to improve customer wellbeing by tackling the health risks of sitting down for too long. The..

2020 Land Rover Defender - Wrap Film [Video]2020 Land Rover Defender - Wrap Film

The Land Rover Defender family will showcase its 21st century dual-eSIM connectivity at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the world’s largest consumer electronics show. New Defender is the first vehicle with..

Jaguar Land Rover invents car seat that makes you think you’re exercising

New seat moves to simulate walking, intended to reduce health risk of sedentary lifestyles Jaguar Land Rover has designed a new shape-shifting car seat that...
Autocar

Jaguar Land Rover invents car seat intended to simulate walking

JLR says innovative seat makes you think you're exercising and hopes to address sedentary lifestyles Jaguar Land Rover has designed a new shape-shifting car...
Autocar


