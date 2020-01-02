Global  

Manual-equipped, 825-horsepower Signature Series Shelby Mustang is how we'd sign our lives away

MotorAuthority Friday, 14 February 2020
Manual-equipped, 825-horsepower Signature Series Shelby Mustang is how we'd sign our lives awayFord tuner extraordinaire Shelby American continues to churn out hard-hitting muscle. Hot on the heels of the company's 825-horsepower Super Snake Mustang unveiled in December comes a new Mustang boasting the same power. This one is a tribute to company founder Carroll Shelby and bears his signature. The car is called the Carroll Shelby Signature...
