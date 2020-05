Williams F1 team starts talks for possible sale Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hit by mounting losses, legendary Formula One team Williams on Friday announced it is looking to raise capital or potentially sell part or all of the business. No decision has been made but the team, which is majority owned by co-founder Frank Williams, who also serves as team principal, has hired a financial adviser to assist with a review of the... Hit by mounting losses, legendary Formula One team Williams on Friday announced it is looking to raise capital or potentially sell part or all of the business. No decision has been made but the team, which is majority owned by co-founder Frank Williams, who also serves as team principal, has hired a financial adviser to assist with a review of the... 👓 View full article

Williams considers sale of struggling F1 team 02:35 Williams says it is considering selling its once-dominant but now struggling Formula One team as part of a strategic review.

