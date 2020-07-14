2021 BMW iX3 electric SUV arrives with 80-kwh battery
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () BMW on Tuesday unveiled the iX3, a small battery-electric crossover SUV destined to compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Tesla Model Y. It won't be sold in the United States, though. Instead, U.S. customers seeking an electric BMW SUV will have to wait until the mid-size iNext arrives in 2021. A plug-in hybrid X3 that just went on sale could...
BMW has unveiled the iX3, the carmaker’s first Sports Activity Vehicle with an all-electric drive system. Based on the BMW X3 design concept, the iX3 has an electric range of up to 460 kms in single charge. Here is all you need to know about the new BMEW iX3.
