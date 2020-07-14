2021 Ford Bronco guide: How to remove the doors and roof
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () The Ford Bronco is back and it has everyone from off-road enthusiasts to mall crawlers in its sights. Like the Jeep Wrangler, owners can remove the 2021 Ford Bronco’s doors, roof, and fender flares should they want an open-air driving experience. Sorry, the windshield doesn’t fold, that’s a Jeep thing. Every Bronco will come with...
