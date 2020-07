2021 Ariel Nomad R rockets in with supercharged Civic Si engine Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ariel, maker of the lightweight Atom track car, has an off-road machine called the Nomad. It was launched five years ago with a 2.4-liter inline-4 delivering 235 horsepower, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds. It seems that wasn't fast enough. Ariel has just launched a Nomad R with an extra 100 hpβ€"yes, 335 hp in something...

